Peshawar’s parks and bus stops are getting free Wi-Fi

Parks and bus stops in Peshawar are getting free Wi-Fi.

The project is starting with Shalimar Park, according to Kamran Bangash, the KP chief minister’s adviser on information technology. The government, he says, wants to provide free Wi-Fi at public spaces.

Shalimar Park is our pilot project, he told SAMAA TV. It will be spread to the rest of the parks in the city and bus stops at a later stage, he said.

The PC-I is ready for the project and work will start as soon as possible, said Bangash. He said the free Wi-Fi will make it easier for residents of the city to communicate.

Residents of the city are happy about this news and say more people will come to parks now.

But they think there are some other improvements that can be made at bus stops. They want drinking water, bathrooms and space to sit first.