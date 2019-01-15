Peshawar’s malls have seven days to stop using plastic bags

January 15, 2019

The Peshawar District Administration has imposed a partial ban on the use of plastic bags in the city.

Acting on the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to cut down on plastic waste, Peshawar Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh issued a notification on Tuesday directing shopping malls and medical stores to stop using plastic bags and replace them with biodegradable bags and paper bags instead.

The malls in the city have been given seven days to replace plastic bags with paper or biodegradable bags while the medical stores have been given 15 days.

Related: Sindh cabinet approves ban on plastic bags

The notification has been issued on the directions of the provincial government to eliminate the use of plastic bags for edibles which causes diseases and also chokes the drains in the city.

The ban, however, is not yet applicable on street vendors and small shops.

 
 
 

