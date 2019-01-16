Peshawar traders can’t sell precious stones online anymore

The Customs department has imposed the ban to curb money laundering. Over 2,500 small traders have been affected by it.A gemstone dealer Shakeel Waheedullah said that the government needs to form a mechanism to curb money laundering. “The step taken by the Customs department is illegal,” he remarked.Salman Niazi, who sells precious stones online, said that a uniform policy should be formed. It would help us to know about our rights too, he remarked.Another dealer, Naveed Akbar, said that whenever they dispatch an order, the Customs officials send it back.Rubies, emerald and sapphires from Peshawar are sent to Japan, China, Australia and Thailand among other places.