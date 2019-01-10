Peshawar High Court orders release of 14 members of a political party

The Peshawar High Court ordered on Thursday the release of 14 members of a religious right-wing political party.

The party members will be released on bail. A two-member bench, comprising justices Waqar Ahmed Seth and Abdul Shakoor, announced the order.

Nine people will be released in Peshawar, four in Mardan and one in Charsadda. The released members have been identified as Zulfat Shahi Shah, Maulana Ameen, Muhammad Afzal.

The cases against them were illegal and false, said Advocate Shah Faisal.

The party came into limelight after they staged a protest at Islamabad’s Faizabad Interchange two years back.