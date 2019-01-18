Peshawar cycle rally for women cancelled after religious parties’ opposition

A cycle rally for women in Peshawar was cancelled on Friday after religious parties threaten to stage a protest against it.

Wafaa Wazir, the event organiser, said that the first ever cycle rally was meant to give a message of peace. “Some people said that it is against the religion and we respect their sentiments,” she remarked.

A notification issued by the Directorate General of Sports said that the office was unaware of any such event. It said that they haven’t organised any such event or given permission to any NGO to use Hayatabad Sports Complex.

Related: ‘Don’t stare’: Women on wheels fight back nasty remarks in Lahore

Cantt SP Waseem Riaz said that no private organisation contacted the police for the rally or submitted any request for NOC.

The religious parties called off their protest after the event was cancelled. JUI-F leader Umar Farooq confirmed it.

A meeting was held between the members of Majlis-e-Ulema Hayatabad and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam. Maulana Rafiqullah Qasmi chaired the session. They announced to stage a protest if the event takes place. They said that such events spread ‘vulgarity’ in the society.