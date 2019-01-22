Govt charges Rs700,000 on purchase of imported vehicles worth Rs2m

Pakistan imports vehicles and motorcycles worth over $4 million every year. If you import a vehicle worth Rs2 million, you will have to pay about Rs700,000 tax to the government.

“The auto industry contributes Rs200 billion in tax revenue to the government,” said a representative of the auto parts manufacturing association while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production. Senator Ahmed Khan was chairing the meeting on Tuesday.

“Pakistan is among 40 countries manufacturing vehicles. But, the people have to pay 33% tax on the vehicles.”

The committee was also told that Suzuki company is phasing out its cheapest and the ever popular 800cc car. “Manufacturing of Mehran car will come to an end in two months,” Amir Allahwallla, the representative of Pakistan Auto Parts Manufacturers told the Senate committee.

The Mehran was first introduced in 1989 and since then there have been little to no changes in its design. For last 30 years, it has been the most popular car made by Suzuki in Pakistan. Mehran’s low-cost maintenance is one of the reasons why it so popular in Pakistan.

Figures released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association show that Pak Suzuki produced over 168,000 Mehrans between 2012 and 2017 – the most by the company. The second most produced vehicle by Suzuki was the Bolan with just over 100,000 units.