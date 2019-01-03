Pan, betel nut and cigarette shops around Punjab schools to be shut down

The shops selling pan, betel nut and cigarettes near schools in Punjab will be shut down, a meeting chaired by Punjab education minister decided on Thursday.

The officials of the education department and owners of private schools attended the meeting.

Nobody will be allowed to sell pan, betel nuts and cigarettes around 500 metres of schools in Punjab.

Murad Raas, the education minister, instructed the authorities to take strict against those supplying drugs to students. The education ministry will also launch an awareness campaign to inform students of the hazards of drug use.

Held a meeting with Private School Owners regarding their input on Drug use by students in all Schools. We were all in agreement on the steps to be taken by Private & Public Schools to rid them of this drug menace. We will protect our Children at all costs. pic.twitter.com/lQ6DtFq6c3 — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 3, 2019

“We will protect our children at all cost,” the minister said.