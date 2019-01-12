Pakistan’s ambassador to the US presents his credentials to President Donald Trump

The newly appointed Pakistani ambassador to the United States, Dr Asad Majeed Khan, presented his credentials to US President Donald Trump during a ceremony at the White House on January 11.

Presenting his credentials is something new ambassadors to any country do before the head of state. He conveyed the greetings of the government of Pakistan to President Trump, who returned the well wishes.

Khan said he would work tirelessly to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

President Trump has said that he wants to explore opportunities for the two countries to work together closely and to renew their partnership.

Khan was appointed the country’s representative to the US after the resignation of former ambassador Ali Jahangir Siddiqui on December 25.

Khan is a career diplomat whose most recent posting was as the ambassador to Japan.