Pakistan will continue to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

US Special Representative on Afghan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad met Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the foreign ministry in Islamabad on Friday.

The two officials discussed Khalilzad’s recent meetings in the region relating to the Afghan peace process. The peace process is a joint responsibility, said Qureshi, who assured Khalilzad of Pakistan’s continued efforts to facilitate the process.

Related: US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad to arrive in Pakistan

We will continue our efforts, he said. Khalilzad responded by saying the US values Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate peace in the neighbouring country.

Khalilzad also thanked the foreign minister for facilitating the direct talks between the United States and the Taliban.

Representatives of the US Department of Defence, Department of State and UN Security Council were also present during the meeting.