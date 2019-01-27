Pakistan water commission delegation leaves for India

A three-member water commission delegation left for India via Wagah Border on Sunday. The team will inspect hydel projects near Chenab basin.

It is being headed by Pakistan’s commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Mehr Ali Shah.

India has allowed Pakistan to inspect projects after four-and-a-half years, he said while speaking to the media. “Implementation on the Indus Water Treaty will prove to be beneficial for both Pakistan and India.”

Shah remarked that the treaty doesn’t allow either country to stop the construction of any project. “We can only raise objections over the design of the project,” he remarked.

He said that Pakistan’s reservations over the design of Baglihar Dam were accepted by India.

A nine-member delegation of Indian Indus Waters Commission arrived in Lahore on August 28, 2018. It was headed by Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena.

Pakistan objected to the construction of Indian water projects on River Chenab. The officials said that India violated the Indus Waters Treaty by constructing reservoirs at a time when there is a severe water shortage in Pakistan.