Pakistan to grant visas on arrival to residents of 50 countries

Pakistan is working to update its visa policy and will be granting visas on arrival to citizens of 50 countries.

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Friday that the residents of 175 countries will also be able to avail e-visa services.

Pakistan is a paradise for tourists, he told the media during a briefing in Islamabad. However, he said after 1965 tourism in the country dwindled.

We are working on a new visa policy, he explained, adding that the government will be making it easier for students and foreign journalists to get visas.

He also spoke about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visits to parliament. The opposition has criticised him for not attending sessions.

We respect parliament a lot and the opposition must respect the prime minister, said Chaudhry. First they say he doesn’t attend the sessions but when he does all they do is jeer and protest, he said.

Those who don’t have any status themselves are telling us where we came from, he lamented, adding that the people lecturing the government today are the ones who destroyed the country’s economy.

The whole world is looking at Imran Khan today, the minister said, highlighting Pakistan’s role in the resolution of the Afghan conflict.

I was opposed to the appointment of Shehbaz Sharif as PAC chairperson but the others said we should show magnanimity, revealed Chaudhry. He should be in jail, he said, adding that the level of protocol enjoyed by the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly isn’t given to any federal ministers.