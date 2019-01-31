Pakistan to grant e-visa facility to tourists from 175 countries, says Fawad Chaudhry

Tourists from 175 countries will be given e-visa facility, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday.

“People from 98 countries can take advantage of the business visa facility,” he said after a cabinet meeting. “The government has opened Pakistan to boost tourism in the country.”

The minister said that journalist visa for Pakistan will be made easy, adding that visa on arrival facility has also been made available.

Related story: Pakistan to grant visas on arrival to residents of 50 countries

Chaudhry said that the people can apply for Pakistan’s visa online. Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to reduce the visa fee, he added.

On January 26, Pakistan updated its visa policy and the government will now be granting visas on arrival to people from 50 countries.