Pakistan to grant e-visa facility to tourists from 175 countries, says Fawad Chaudhry

Tourists from 175 countries will be given e-visa facility, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Thursday.
“People from 98 countries can take advantage of the business visa facility,” he said after a cabinet meeting. “The government has opened Pakistan to boost tourism in the country.”
The minister said that journalist visa for Pakistan will be made easy, adding that visa on arrival facility has also been made available.
Chaudhry said that the people can apply for Pakistan’s visa online. Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to reduce the visa fee, he added.
On January 26, Pakistan updated its visa policy and the government will now be granting visas on arrival to people from 50 countries.
Excellent decision by the Government. Sounds like Imran is trying to do best as he could but some of his idiotic officers are intentionally trying to create law and order situation For example:
Some people have decided to shift PIA headquarters to Islamabad that cost billions of Rupees to already denying AirLines. In result, PIA staffs and Sind Government determined not to let this happen. In other words, law and order situation on the horizon.
Imran Khan MUST intervene and stop this stupidity immediately. Lots of thieves are trying at their best to destabilize Imran Khan and this is one of that action….