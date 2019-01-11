Pakistan to export potato, cherry, wheat to China, confirms Chinese ambassador

Yao Jing, the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, has said that China is interested in enhancing its import of potato, cherry and wheat from Pakistan.

The ambassador met Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan on Friday and discussed bilateral trade and cooperation in different sectors, including agriculture and livestock.

Jing said that his government will formally invite Pakistani experts to monitor the Chinese expertise in hybrid rice seed production.

Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister said that Pakistan and China were members of various organisations, including Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The minister said that China produces food for 20% of the world’s population and imports a large quantity of food for its population.

China is the fourth largest export market of Pakistan, he said, adding that it was heartening that both countries have signed free trade agreements which has facilitated bilateral trade.