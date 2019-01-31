Pakistan teacher wins the Cambridge ‘2019 Dedicated Teacher’ award

Pakistani teacher Ahmed Saya has made the country proud for the second time in a week.

The Cordoba School teacher has won the Cambridge University Press’ 2019 Dedicated Teacher Award.

The win was confirmed by Cambridge in a tweet on Thursday.

We are pleased to announce the winner of the 2019 Dedicated Teacher Award goes to… Ahmed Saya from Cordoba School for A Level in Pakistan. Well done to Ahmed and all our finalists! #MyDedicatedTeacher https://t.co/WjTjwod9i5 pic.twitter.com/cCesB9TPnk — Cambridge Education (@CUPeducation) January 31, 2019

Last week, in a tweet by Cambridge Education, Saya was announced as one of the six teachers from across the world who were shortlisted for the award.

Saya, who teaches accounting at the Cordoba School for A Level in Karachi, started his teaching career when he was in ninth grade. He has been teaching math and accounting to O and A level students for the past 18 years.

“It’s an honour and achievement from me and for my country that I have been shortlisted from teachers in 140 countries,” Saya had told SAMAA Digital.

While his teaching career flourished, Saya also completed his education. He has completed his ACCA, MBA and received a BS degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

He believes that education is the only tool that can bridge the gap between the rich and the poor. This is why he also teaches underprivileged children at the The Bridge School. “There are 25 million children who are not fortunate enough to attend proper schools and my aim is to bridge this gap,” he said.

“In The Bridge School there are 203 kids studying, which is very little if you compare it to the overall literacy rate,” Saya explained.

He believes that in order get a better future and help educate Pakistani youth, every area should have a Bridge School. He believes very strongly that education should be free for all.

Winning the Most Dedicated Teacher Award is no mean feat, especially in Pakistan where many people complain teachers have gotten complacent and do not dedicate much time towards their students. “I take full responsibility for my students, not just in completing their syllabus but also teaching them character, ethics and morality,” explained Saya.

He said that it’s the responsibility of every teacher to complete the syllabus but every teacher should also impart ethical education to build the character of their students.