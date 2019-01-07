Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign $15b Gwadar oil refinery deal in Feb

January 7, 2019

A 15-member Saudi delegation visited Gwadar the port city in Balochistan as part of the finalization process of MoU for the Aramco oil refinery. (Photo courtesy: Saudi Embassy in Islamabad)

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in February for the construction of a “multi-billion dollar Saudi Aramco oil refinery” in Gwadar, Arab News reported Saturday.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told the Arab daily that Pakistan is likely to sign a number of investment deals, including the construction of mega oil refinery, in February in the presence of a Saudi delegation. “The oil refinery project is the biggest investment project of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan,” he added.

Related: World’s third biggest oil refinery will be installed in Gwadar

Haroon Sharif, the chairperson of the Pakistan Board of Investment, said that a 15-member delegation of Saudi Arabia visited Gwadar to finalise the MoU for Aramco oil refinery. “We have finalised the MoU for the construction of Aramco oil refinery,” he said, adding that “overall directions have been agreed upon and the agreement will be signed at an ‘appropriate time’.”

Sharif said that he is expecting around $15 billion investment from Saudi Arabia in the next three years. “The inflow of investment for oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Pakistan is estimated to be between $6 billion to $10 billion.”

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia announces 583 scholarships for Pakistani students

January 7, 2019 8:47 pm

Chitral policemen present guard of honour to Langlands in Lahore

January 7, 2019 6:53 pm

Sarfraz holds bowling unit responsible for Test series defeat

January 7, 2019 2:19 pm

ICC suspends Faf du Plessis for slow over-rate

January 7, 2019 12:57 pm

Saudi woman held at Bangkok airport says she fears death if repatriated

January 6, 2019 9:53 pm

South Africa perform simple last rites to down Pakistan

January 6, 2019 2:21 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.