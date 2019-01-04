Pakistan Railways doesn’t have the authority to sell its land, says the chief justice

January 4, 2019

Photo: AFP

Pakistan Railways does not have the authority to sell the land allocated to it by the federal and provincial governments, said the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was hearing a case pertaining to Railways land on Friday.

The department does not have the right to lease out land for more than five years, he said. The Railways department cannot make a housing scheme on its land either. The department has been instructed to ensure that no one is able to occupy or encroach upon its land.

The Supreme Court decided that the case pertaining to the Royal Palm Club in Lahore will be heard separately. On December 27, the administrative board of Lahore’s Royal Palm Golf and Country Club was dissolved and a private company was ordered to conduct its forensic audit.

The club has been built on the land of the Pakistan Railways.

 
 


