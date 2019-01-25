Pakistan Railways can also launch a missile, says Sheikh Rasheed

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that his department has the capability to even launch a missile.

He was speaking to the media during the inauguration ceremony of a freight train in Karachi. “Pakistan Railways has many facilities,” he said.

The federal minister announced that the department will launch 20 freight trains this year.

Speaking about the freight train, he said that the train is being run on public-private partnership. It will carry cargo worth 1,250 tonnes from Karachi to Lahore. It comprises 25 bogies, he added.