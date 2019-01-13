Pakistan post to deliver parcels to US, UK and Saudi Arabia in three days

Pakistan post will soon deliver your parcels to six countries in three days.

Communications Minister Murad Saeed inaugurated the service on Sunday. Export Parcel Service or EMS Plus would allow small traders to get their consignments delivered to foreign countries within 72 hours at low rates.

Saeed remarked that the service has been introduced as a pilot project for a few cities, including Faisalabad, Lahore and Sialkot, which would allow traders to send parcels weighing upto 30 kilogrammes to six countries.

The list of countries includes the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia and Germany, Australia, Thailand and Japan.

EMS Plus would cost about 175% less than what private courier services usually charge, Saeed added.