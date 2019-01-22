Pakistan is committed to bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan: Qureshi

January 22, 2019

 

Pakistan is committed to bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan, said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. 

He was speaking to the media in Qatar on Tuesday.

Qureshi said that the press conference of US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham shows that the relations between the two countries are improving. “Those who were pointing fingers at us are now praising us,” he said. They are even speaking about a strategic partnership.

Senator agreed with Imran Khan that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict. The world is recognising the significant role of Pakistan in bringing peace to Afghanistan, said the foreign minister. He clarified that Pakistan is playing its role but it is a shared responsibility. “We understand that regional countries will have to play their role too in order to resolve the Afghan issue,” he added.

Related: America should turn its relationship with Pakistan into a strategic partnership: US Senator

On January 20, Senator Graham said that the United States should replace its transactional relationship with Pakistan into a strategic partnership. He was addressing a news conference in Islamabad.

PM Khan is in power and we have a unique opportunity to transform the relationship into the one that is beneficial for both the countries, he remarked. Graham said he will urge the US President Donald Trump to talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take forward the relationship and the Afghan reconciliation process.

Imran Khan was criticised for talking about reconciliation in Afghanistan, he remarked. “Imran Khan was right as the war there will only end through reconciliation.” It is not in anybody’s interest that the Taliban reclaim Afghanistan by force.  It is time for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

South Africa put Pakistan in to bat in second ODI

January 22, 2019 3:45 pm

Hasan believes Pakistan can win ODI series

January 22, 2019 1:02 pm

Malik confident Pakistan can win 2019 World Cup

January 22, 2019 11:53 am

Mohammad Abbas picked in ICC Test Team of the Year

January 22, 2019 11:09 am

In Iraq, political wrangling spawns debate over US troops

January 22, 2019 9:24 am

Prime Minister Imran Khan leaves for Qatar

January 21, 2019 4:00 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.