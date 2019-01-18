Pakistan has exported $1.6m worth of human hair over the last five years

The ministry of commerce, textile and industry informed the National Assembly on Friday that Pakistan has exported human hair worth $1.6 million over the last five years to China, the US, South Korea and Hong Kong.

According to the ministry, human hair worth $132,000 was exported to China alone during the past five years.

The ministry briefed the House that human hair is used to make wigs and its demand increased during 2016. However, the demand fell again during 2017 due to a decrease in the number of cancer patients.