Pakistan elected vice-chair at UN environment forum

Pakistan was elected as the vice chair at the third UN Environment’s Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific that was held in Singapore from January 23 till January 25.

This was revealed in a tweet by Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. He said Pakistan got elected to the position owing to the country’s ‘sincere and dedicated’ environment preservation endeavours.

#Pakistan elected as Vice Chair of Asia-Pacific Ministerial forum as 41 Envi Ministers of region vote 4 Pakistan 2 represent them #Singapore pic.twitter.com/LC4L0UgELz — Malik Amin Aslam (@aminattock) January 25, 2019

As many as 41 ministers of the region, including China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand voted for Pakistan to represent them at the forum in Singapore, which was the host country and chair of the UN Environment Forum.

The third session of UN Environment’s Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific took place at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

The forum focused on the theme of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA), ‘Innovative solutions for environmental challenges and sustainable consumption and production’ essentially aimed at a joint approach at the 4th UN Environment Assembly, scheduled in Kenya during March.