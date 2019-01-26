Pakistan elected vice-chair at UN environment forum

January 26, 2019

Adviser to the PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam alongwith Additional Secretary Babar Hayat Tarrar, Ministry of Climate Change representing Pakistan at the third session of the UN Environment Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific. Photo: Courtesy Government of Pakistan/ Twitter

Pakistan was elected as the vice chair at the third UN Environment’s Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific that was held in Singapore from January 23 till January 25.

This was revealed in a tweet by Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam. He said Pakistan got elected to the position owing to the country’s ‘sincere and dedicated’ environment preservation endeavours.

As many as 41 ministers of the region, including China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand voted for Pakistan to represent them at the forum in Singapore, which was the host country and chair of the UN Environment Forum.

The third session of UN Environment’s Forum of Ministers and Environment Authorities of Asia Pacific took place at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

Related: Pakistan to grant visas on arrival to residents of 50 countries

The forum focused on the theme of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA), ‘Innovative solutions for environmental challenges and sustainable consumption and production’ essentially aimed at a joint approach at the 4th UN Environment Assembly, scheduled in Kenya during March.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Rail traffic suspended as three bogies of newly-inaugurated freight train derail in Karachi

January 26, 2019 12:11 pm

Amir included in Pakistan squad for South Africa T20Is

January 26, 2019 12:06 pm

Hendricks helps South Africa win rain-affected third ODI

January 26, 2019 11:29 am

Fears rise for 150 missing in Brazil dam disaster, seven bodies recovered

January 26, 2019 10:17 am

Suspected robber arrested in injured condition in Karachi encounter

January 26, 2019 10:01 am

One passenger dies, 20 others injured as a bus on its way to the Sialkot airport turns turtle

January 26, 2019 9:42 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.