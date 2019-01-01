Pakistan army shot down Indian spy quadcopter in Bagh Sector

Pakistan army shot down an Indian spy quadcopter in Bagh Sector along the Line of Control on Tuesday, DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor said.

“Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LoC,” he tweeted.

Pakistan Army troops shot down Indian Spy Quadcopter in Bagh Sector along Line of Control. Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LOC, In Shaa Allah. pic.twitter.com/CIT2ORe9eA — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) January 1, 2019

In November 2016, the army had targeted an Indian quadcopter along the LoC at Agahi Post in Rakhchakri sector. The quadcopter was shot down for violating Pakistan airspace when it entered 60 metres inside Pakistani territory.