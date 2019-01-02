Pakistan Army shoots down another Indian spy drone in Satwal Sector

January 2, 2019

The Pakistan Army shot down another Indian spy quadcopter along the Line of Control on Wednesday, according to its media wing. 

“Pakistan Army troops shot down another Indian spy quadcopter,” Ghafoor tweeted. “Today in Satwal Sector on Line of Control.”

On Tuesday, Pakistan troop shot down a quadcopter in Bagh Sector along the Line of Control.

Related: Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter in Bagh Sector

In November 2016, the army had targeted an Indian quadcopter along the LoC at the Agahi Post in the Rakhchakri Sector. The quadcopter was shot down for violating Pakistani airspace when it entered 60 metres inside Pakistani territory.

 
 


