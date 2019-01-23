PAF pilot martyred as aircraft crashes near Mastung

A Pakistan Air Force pilot was martyred after his aircraft crashed on Wednesday near Mastung in Balochistan.

“The F-7PG aircraft was on a routine training mission at the time of the incident,” the PAF said in a statement. “The pilot of the aircraft embraced Shahadat in this tragic accident.”

A board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident, the PAF spokesperson added.

Photo: PAF plane crashes near Sargodha

On August 17, 2017 an aircraft of the PAF crashed near Sargodha city of Punjab. The F7-PG plane on its routine operational training mission crashed in fields near Sargodha city soon after it took off from Sargodha airbase.

The lone pilot flying the plane remained safe.