Over 200 ghost employees to be fired from PIA, says Soomro

Privatization and Aviation Minister Mian Mohammad Soomro said on Friday that a four-year strategic business plan for the revival of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be submitted to the Prime Minister in March.

During the interim questions in the National Assembly, Soomro said that 200 ghost employees will be fired.

He further said that flights on the profitable routes, such as Jeddah and Madina, will be increased. The flights from Sialkot to Paris and Barcelona, Peshawar to Sharjah, Peshawar to Al Ain, Multan to Sharjah will start from next month.

PIA cannot bear any more loss, Soomro said. There are no programmes to run flights in less profitable areas, he added.

Soomro said that PIA flights from Karachi to Dalbadin operate once in a week because of low demand. The airline will take the necessary steps to expand the commercial value and market demand of the flight between Dalbadin and Karachi.

He also said that the Pakistan Air Force’s cooperation helped established the institution.