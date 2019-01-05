Over 100 shops demolished near the Karachi zoo

January 5, 2019

More than 100 shops were razed on Saturday in an anti-encroachment drive near the Karachi zoo. 

The drive was held in Garden. Authorities aim to demolish 425 shops in their latest ‘grand operation’.

The KMC director said that they had set a target of razing more than 200 shops in the first phase of the operation.

Related: Karachi anti-encroachment drive: People whose shops were demolished will be allotted space in Parking Plaza

On November 24, the Karachi Development Authority told the Supreme Court that it has removed stalls and shops from more than 5,000 plots in Karachi. Representatives from the KDA submitted the report during a meeting on anti-encroachment operations in different parts of Karachi.

The drive is being carried out on the orders of the top court.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Sindh government plans to amend the Local Government Act

January 4, 2019 9:22 pm

200 shops demolished in Karachi’s Landhi

January 2, 2019 9:14 pm

KMC tries to knock down a building in Karachi’s Bin Qasim Park

January 2, 2019 3:45 pm

Come Valima day, groom’s wedding hall gets bulldozed in Karachi

January 1, 2019 9:05 pm

Love jihad? KMC bulldozes Karachi wedding hall on Valima day

January 1, 2019 9:00 pm

Karachi’s Hazara Colony saves shop-house structures in KCR clean-up

December 22, 2018 9:35 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Obed Pasha

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.