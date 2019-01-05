Over 100 shops demolished near the Karachi zoo

More than 100 shops were razed on Saturday in an anti-encroachment drive near the Karachi zoo.

The drive was held in Garden. Authorities aim to demolish 425 shops in their latest ‘grand operation’.

The KMC director said that they had set a target of razing more than 200 shops in the first phase of the operation.

On November 24, the Karachi Development Authority told the Supreme Court that it has removed stalls and shops from more than 5,000 plots in Karachi. Representatives from the KDA submitted the report during a meeting on anti-encroachment operations in different parts of Karachi.

The drive is being carried out on the orders of the top court.