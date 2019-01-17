Outgoing Chief Justice Saqib Nisar leaves on an emotional note

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar stepped down from his post as the country’s top judge on an emotional note on Thursday.

During the hearing of his last case, he apologised if he had hurt anyone unintentionally.

“I am thankful to you all for the love you have given me,” he remarked. The judge said that he has been a member of the bench for the last 20 years. “I tried my best to never hurt anyone,” he said.

Related: A chief justice who took on big water, blasphemy and worked Sundays

He left for his chambers after hearing the case on the structure of hospitals under the 18th Amendment.

He was appointed a judge of the Lahore High Court on May 22, 1998 and elevated to a Supreme Court judge on February 11, 2010. He took oath as the chief justice of Pakistan on December 31, 2016. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will be sworn in as the next chief justice on Friday.