Our government didn’t initiate cases against PPP, PML-N leaders: Fawad Chaudhry

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government has no enmity with the leaders of the PPP and PML-N and it didn’t initiate any case against them.

“We didn’t appoint investigation officers for their cases,” the minister said on Saturday. “Imran Khan and the PTI gave all the departments free hand to investigate these cases.”

He ruled out the possibility of any NRO or deal with the opposition parties. “It will be tantamount to deceiving our voters if we sign any deal with them.”

The PPP and PML-N have a similar way of committing crimes, the minister said, adding that they both opened fake companies. “The accountability process will not stop,” he said.

Chaudhry Nisar said that the bills of model Ayyan Ali and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were paid from the same account. “Why the previous government remained silent on the matter?” he asked. “It was the case of you scratch my back and I will scratch yours.”

The minister said that his government was taking measures to improve the country’s economy. “The exports are increasing and the imports are on a decline.”