Our government didn’t initiate cases against PPP, PML-N leaders: Fawad Chaudhry

January 5, 2019

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that the government has no enmity with the leaders of the PPP and PML-N and it didn’t initiate any case against them.

“We didn’t appoint investigation officers for their cases,” the minister said on Saturday. “Imran Khan and the PTI gave all the departments free hand to investigate these cases.”

He ruled out the possibility of any NRO or deal with the opposition parties. “It will be tantamount to deceiving our voters if we sign any deal with them.”

The PPP and PML-N have a similar way of committing crimes, the minister said, adding that they both opened fake companies. “The accountability process will not stop,” he said.

Chaudhry Nisar said that the bills of model Ayyan Ali and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were paid from the same account. “Why the previous government remained silent on the matter?” he asked. “It was the case of you scratch my back and I will scratch yours.”

The minister said that his government was taking measures to improve the country’s economy. “The exports are increasing and the imports are on a decline.”

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Unmitigated witch-hunt of opposition members being carried out in the name of accountability: Bilawal

January 5, 2019 5:35 pm

Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against the Al Azizia verdict to be heard on Monday

January 5, 2019 2:17 pm

Sindh government plans to amend the Local Government Act

January 4, 2019 9:22 pm

Chaudhry Nisar may never get his old status in the PML-N back again, says Abbasi

January 3, 2019 10:19 pm

Economy suffered a huge setback in first four months of PTI govt, says Abbasi

January 3, 2019 6:17 pm

NAB starts investigating Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

January 2, 2019 10:54 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Obed Pasha

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.