Our demand for CM Murad’s resignation stands, says Fawad Chaudhry 

PTI’s demand for the resignation of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah stands even though his name was removed from the no-fly list and the JIT report in the fake accounts case.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry reiterated the demand during a press conference on Monday. He remarked that there is an interval in the movie ‘Thugs of Pakistan’ (starring Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif in lead roles). He remarked that the Omni Group didn’t dispute the name of a single account in the JIT report. “We all that [former president] Asif Ali Zardari is the real owner.”

The operation clean up will continue and NAB will investigate this case, he remarked. “People are put on the Exit Control List because of their character and not post. Shah is an important side character in the thugs’ alliance. A charter of corruption was signed and in which the leaders of PML-N and PPP protected each other, he claimed.

On Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s efforts to arrange meetings between Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif, he said that it should be termed as ‘Alliance for Restoration of Corruption’.

Abu Dhabi crown prince’s visit

On the visit of Abu Dhabi crown prince, he said that the official visit was only of one-day. Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan visited Pakistan for three days, of which one was spent discussing official affairs.

He is the first state head to have been received by the prime minister, Fawad said.

“Everyone knows about the role of UAE in Afghanistan. We have important strategic relations with UAE,” he added.