Orange Line train construction companies ordered to pay Rs1b to court 

January 7, 2019

The Supreme Court ordered on Monday companies constructing the Orange Line Metro train to submit Rs1 billion as surety. 

The companies said that the work was halted because of the failure of the Lahore Development Authority to release funds. The authority released funds worth Rs400 million and Rs600 million to the construction companies.

Related: Supreme Court directs companies to complete Orange line train project on time or pay fine 

“The pace of the progress should improve now,” he remarked.

The court has asked the companies to tell when the project will be completed. Where is the companies’ guaranty, asked the chief justice.

The lawyer of the companies assured the court that the work will be completed soon.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Supreme Court to announce Orange Line case ruling today

December 8, 2017 8:48 am

Verdict in Orange Line Train case due on Friday

December 7, 2017 8:46 pm

Nawaz disqualified for ‘Iqama instead of Panama’: Shehbaz

August 13, 2017 4:00 am

Court releases Nehal Hashmi on bail

July 3, 2017 11:37 pm

Lahore High Court stops work on Orange Line Train project

August 19, 2016 6:35 pm

Mercury making rare transit across sun today

May 9, 2016 11:14 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Obed Pasha
Amber Shamsi
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.