Orange Line train construction companies ordered to pay Rs1b to court 

The Supreme Court ordered on Monday companies constructing the Orange Line Metro train to submit Rs1 billion as surety.

The companies said that the work was halted because of the failure of the Lahore Development Authority to release funds. The authority released funds worth Rs400 million and Rs600 million to the construction companies.

“The pace of the progress should improve now,” he remarked.

The court has asked the companies to tell when the project will be completed. Where is the companies’ guaranty, asked the chief justice.

The lawyer of the companies assured the court that the work will be completed soon.