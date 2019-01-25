Opposition walks out of the National Assembly again over Murad Saeed’s ‘aggressiveness’

Members of the opposition staged a walkout in the National Assembly for the second consecutive day after Communications Minister Murad Saeed began his speech.

On Thursday, Saeed gave a fiery speech against the members of the opposition. He lashed out at Shehbaz Sharif for calling Prime Minister Imran Khan a “selected prime minister.” He said that the “selected prime minister” was the one who was given the post after the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad was created in the 1990s.

Related: Looking on the bright side, Saad Rafique tells the National Assembly the benefits of being in jail

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had said that Pakistan is breaking apart. “You shameless person, you have started speaking about Pakistan after your corruption was caught,” he said.

PPP’s Raja Pervaiz Ashraf took the floor on Friday to defend the PPP government. An angry Saeed got up once again to speak but the opposition members started walking out.

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that parliament cannot function like this. PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal remarked that it seems that the session is being disrupted because of a tweet.

Related: Opposition members are using ‘pressure tactics’ to evade accountability: PM Khan

On January 23, the PM’s special adviser, Naeemul Haque, in a series of tweets, accused Shehbaz of targetting PM Khan. “Shehbaz better decide if he wants to play a positive role in the NA and instruct his chamchas [followers] to behave,” he said. He was referring to the ruckus created by the opposition when the PTI government presented its mini-budget in parliament.

Despite the walkout, the NA managed to pass an amended bill to increase the number of judges in the Islamabad High Court from seven to 10. The session has been adjourned indefinitely.