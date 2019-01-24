Opposition walks out of Senate session to protest Finance Minister Asad Umar’s absence

Former Senate chairperson Raza Rabbani said Finance Minister Asad Umar had suddenly fallen sick.Maybe there is a virus in the air, said Rabbani, adding that the mini-budget was supposed to be debated during today’s session, but the finance minister is absent.Rabbani said the debate was useless without the finance minister.The opposition returned to the House after Umar's arrival.A day earlier, Umar presented the Finance Supplementary Second Amendment Bill, 2019 (also known as the mini-budget) during the National Assembly session amid jeers and shouts from the opposition.