Opposition submits requisition for KP Assembly session

Opposition members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly submitted on Monday a requisition to call an assembly session.

The opposition members, including Sardar Hussain Babak and Advocate Khushdil Khan of the Awami National Party, Inayatullah Khan of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Nighat Orakzai of the PPP submitted the requisition in the KP Assembly Secretariat.

The agenda selected by the opposition includes a debate on the financial position of the province, the law and order situation, delay in the completion of the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), transfer postings of government servants, gas and electricity load-shedding, KP’s share in the Public Sector Development Program, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, funds distribution and releases to the local bodies and the poor performance of the KP health department.