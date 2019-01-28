Opposition parties don’t intend to derail the system: Rana Sanaullah

January 28, 2019




The opposition parties don't intend to derail the system, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah told SAMAA TV programme Sawaal’s host Amber Shamsi on Monday.

“The PML-N and PPP didn't sit together,” he said. "The people gave us the role of opposition and there are several other parties in the opposition."

The PML-N leader said that the current government and the forces within the establishment will end up benefiting the PPP.

"Arrest Asif Zardari and lock him up in jail in Punjab then no party would be able to go to Sindh and ask for votes for the next 15 years," he added.
 
 
 

