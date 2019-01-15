Opposition members are using ‘pressure tactics’ to evade accountability: PM Khan

January 15, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan is not happy about the opposition members boycotting National Assembly.

“In a Parliament that costs taxpayers billions yearly, yet another walkout in NA by the Opposition shows that this is the only function they intend to perform,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

He remarked that these are only pressure tactics to seek an NRO and evade accountability.

Khan reiterated that NAB cases against opposition members have not been initiated by the PTI.

 
 
 

