Opposition leaders unite to give the PTI government a tough time

In a major political development, parliamentary leaders of the opposition parties, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto, met at Shehbaz Sharif’s chamber in the Parliament House on Tuesday.The meeting was also attended by Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl MNAs Maulana Asad Mehmood and Maulana Abdul Wasay, Awami National Party’s Amir Haider Khan, PPP’s Sherry Rehman and Naveed Qamar and other opposition leaders.So what was decided?The political bigwigs have joined hands to hold talks with the government on key political issues, including an extension in military courts. The opposition leaders formed a special committee for this.Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the establishment of such a committee. He said the opposition leaders were on the same page.Zardari, too, confirmed that an alliance had indeed been formed among the leaders.Bilawal termed the government as an enemy of the people. He said the human and democratic rights of people were under attack from all sides of the government. He emphasised that no compromise would be made by the opposition.Earlier this month, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had held two meetings with Zardari within the span of 18 hours.Rehman had said that there was no agenda behind his meetings with the former president, adding that he just wants to reunite the opposition.Sources had, however, said that Rehman wanted to arrange a meeting between former PM Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari.Rehman had suggested Zardari to set aside differences and devise a joint strategy to tackle the situation.