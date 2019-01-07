Online taxi service driver drives off with customer’s bag in Islamabad

A resident of Karachi learned this the hard way during a trip to Islamabad when his driver drove off with his belongings.Fida Haider had booked a cab from Bhara Kahu to Faizabad and when he arrived at the location, he was told by the driver to get change for his Rs1,000 note. He hopped out of the cab at a near bus stop to get the change and left his bag in the car.But instead of waiting for him to return with the payment, the driver drove off with his luggage.In the bag he had his clothes, laptop and money.First Haider called the driver, but his phone was turned off. He also called the company to complain but despite that, he hasn’t gotten his belongings back.He also lodged a case against the driver at the I-9 police station and the police have begun searching for him.