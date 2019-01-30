One transgender person killed, two injured in attack in KP’s Karak

January 30, 2019
One person has died and two others have been critically injured after assailants opened fire on a car in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak.

All three people in the car were members of the transgender community. They were on their back to Peshawar after performing in a musical evening in Jatta Ismail Khel.

The deceased has been identified as Jahangir, who was from Mansehra. The injured have been identified as Mushtaq from Peshawar and Arshad from Swabi.

The police have begun a search operation in the area to find the attackers. The police have taken one suspect into custody in the case.
 
 
 

