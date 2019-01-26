One passenger dies, 20 others injured as a bus on its way to the Sialkot airport turns turtle

One person died and 20 others, including women and children, were injured as a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Jaranwala to the Sialkot airport turned turtle.

The rescue volunteers said the condition of five people was critical, adding that the injured included men, women and children.

The bus toppled over due to over speeding near Chanda Kalla.

All passengers on board the bus were supposed to go to Saudia Arabia to perform Umrah.

Related: Five killed in dumper-van collision on the Indus Highway near Jamshoro

They were shifted to Civil hospital.