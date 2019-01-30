OGRA recommends cut in diesel, petrol prices

January 30, 2019

A petrol station employee puts up new prices for fuel at a filling station in Karachi. Photo: AFP

Fuel prices may come down if the Ministry of Finance approves the new summary of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

OGRA has recommended a Rs4 decrease in the price of high-speed diesel, 50 paisa decrease for high-speed petrol and Rs2 for kerosene oil.

However, OGRA suggested an increase of Rs1 in the price of light diesel.

The finance ministry will take a decision on the summary after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow (Thursday). The new price will be implemented from February 1, 2019.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

PM orders removal of signboards creating no-go areas for domestic staff at clubs

January 30, 2019 5:34 pm

No other country has presented three budgets in one year, says Bilawal

January 29, 2019 7:05 pm

Opposition parties don’t intend to derail the system: Rana Sanaullah

January 28, 2019 10:11 pm

Prime Minister Imran Khan is on a mission to revive football in Pakistan

January 28, 2019 9:06 pm

It would be difficult to run the government if the PTI doesn’t change its attitude: Abbasi

January 28, 2019 7:59 pm

If you aren’t in politics, you’re nothing, PM Imran Khan once told actor Reema

January 28, 2019 4:35 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Farooq Baloch
Taha Anis
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.