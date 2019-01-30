OGRA recommends cut in diesel, petrol prices

Fuel prices may come down if the Ministry of Finance approves the new summary of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

OGRA has recommended a Rs4 decrease in the price of high-speed diesel, 50 paisa decrease for high-speed petrol and Rs2 for kerosene oil.

However, OGRA suggested an increase of Rs1 in the price of light diesel.

The finance ministry will take a decision on the summary after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan tomorrow (Thursday). The new price will be implemented from February 1, 2019.