Not ashamed of being called Imran Khan’s ATM machine, says Aleem Khan

January 11, 2019




Senior Punjab Minister Aleem Khan said that he organised the PTI’s 2011 Lahore public gathering and spent his money on containers, chairs, generators and cleaning during the party’s dharna in 2014.

“I am not ashamed of being called Imran Khan’s ATM,” Khan told SAMAA TV. “I didn’t even give Imran Khan a pair of socks.”

The minister said that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar trusts him and he used to summon other ministers for reports after his approval.

"My mission was to make Imran Khan the prime minister," he said, adding that he lost the election on the National Assembly seat to PML-N's Ayad Sadiq because he focused on PM Khan’s constituency and ignored his area.

Speaking about his cases, the minister said that the previous PML-N government implicated him in fake cases in 2015.
 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Malaysian PM visiting Pakistan on March 23, says Foreign Minister Qureshi

January 11, 2019 9:03 pm

Supreme Court rejects FIA’s request to close the Asghar Khan case

January 11, 2019 11:57 am

SBP denies sending any report to the ECP about PTI’s ‘fake’ bank accounts

January 10, 2019 5:52 pm

Cabinet turns down request to remove 20 of the 172 names off the no-fly list

January 10, 2019 5:20 pm

Kohli-Tendulkar debate rages on in India

January 9, 2019 11:18 am

Prime Minister Imran Khan sacks managing directors of SSGC, SNGC over gas crisis

January 8, 2019 10:13 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.