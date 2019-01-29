Normalcy a tough sell as North Waziristan opens Miranshah shopping centre

The market complex in Miranshah’s Saddar is so new that its shopkeepers haven’t even removed the plastic from their chairs. The sharp edges of the building’s grey and white construction sit at right angles to the freshly laid asphalt. And beyond the rim of this entire immaculate enterprise is the grainy hardscrabble landscape of a place that has not generally been used to shopping centres: North Waziristan.

Most of the stores in the complex are shuttered but here and there are a few that have opened for business. There is a playground, a mosque and a parking lot for trucks. Benches have been set and trees planted. Customers are few, however, and the cost of doing business is steep.

“The rent is 10,000 rupees, which is too much because there aren’t many customers here,” says 22-year-old Shakirullah. He opened the third branch of his Waziristan Fancy Suit Matching Centre here a few weeks ago. High above his head, on display, is a wedding-red bridal suit with gold arabesques fanning down its front. He sources the stitched and unstitched clothes from as far away as Lahore because “the police harass traders from Peshawar” and this, understandably, adds to the costs.

“We are asking for the rent to be lowered,” he adds. “Plus, the advance [payment] for the space is Rs500,000. Not everyone has that much money to spare and that’s why there are so few shops [open].”

Shakirullah was running his business in Bannu but had returned with high hopes to Miranshah because it is his hometown. “I’m optimistic business will pick up in two or three months, before Eid,” he says.

Other young men like Shakirullah have also returned with similar stories. In another lane of the market complex, 28-year-old Rizwanullah, who returned from Peshawar a few years ago, also reflects on the hope and anxiety here. “I sell sanitary items because they don’t get ruined,” he says. “We don’t have many customers yet.”

The new Saddar market complex is located near the famous Miranshah Bazaar, where just a few weeks ago shop owners protested outside the press club. They claimed 10,000 shops were demolished in the war against militants and only 1,200 have been rebuilt. They also demanded compensation for the hundreds of shops that were lost to new roads and parks built over the ruins of the operation.

Like war, peace too exacts a heavy price it seems.

On Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the armed forces took a group of local and foreign journalists around Miranshah and close to the border. “Major kinetic operations are now over and now the focus is on consolidation,” the Commander of the 11th Corps, Lieutenant-General Shaheen Mazhar Mahmood, told us in a briefing in Peshawar. “In a year’s time, we will be able to achieve complete normalcy.”

Normalcy comes, for now, in the guise of new sports facilities such as a stadium and a golf course, refurbished schools, a vocational training centre, and wide new roads. The shopping complex at Saddar is, for example, a project of the 45 Engineer Division.

The bloody ruins of terrorism have been paved over.

Much work still remains to be done though. Mobile phone networks are still not open, even though the sets themselves are a popular product in the market and bazaars and generally propel economic activity forward in their own way. Army officers say that the service provider companies will be working in North Waziristan this March. This will be welcome as people here have held a longstanding demand for communication.

Indeed, even as there is a push to rehabilitate the region and draw people back, there are intangible challenges. An army officer tells me that one of the biggest problems for the area is the brain drain, as the educated people tend to leave. Meanwhile, the literacy rate in North Waziristan is 27% for males and just 1.5% for females. So, the shift in focus is now taking place from military and militancy to socio-economic uplift and a simmering political disaffection that has emerged in the form of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM).

Young boys in the bazaars roam around sporting the now controversial red Pashteen caps made popular by the main leader of the PTM. One young fellow wearing the red cap drives by on a motorcycle with a ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party flag fluttering from its handlebars. I take pictures of another group wearing the cap. “No selfie,” they collectively insist.

Another army official acknowledges that these young men have seen nothing but war and militancy, that the PTM was born out of forty years of fighting in the region—and that their demands are slowly being met.

We are told that the armed forces have set up a civil-military liaison committee to deal with the issues of missing persons, a reduction in check posts, de-mining, compensation for those whose shops and homes were destroyed and livelihoods lost, and propaganda that needs to be dispelled.

The director-general of the ISPR, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, says that now that the operations and hold phase is over, developing health and education as well as employment opportunities takes time. Development and, ultimately, transfer, requires patience.

“The fruits of peace after twenty years of war are not borne overnight,” he says. “A resolution [to] the issues has to be here, in erstwhile FATA, with the local political representatives, police and administration. They have to come here and sit with people. Not anywhere else.”

But the elected member of parliament representing North Waziristan, and a member of the Dawar clan in Waziristan, Mohsin Dawar, believes that an acknowledgement of the “problems of peace and business of war” has only come because he and his colleagues have raised their voices everywhere. “We have used every forum—local, international, the media, social media, and parliament—because highlighting the various issues has led to an acknowledgement that the problems exist,” Dawar tells me. He expresses disappointment in Prime Minister Imran Khan with whom he and fellow MNA Ali Wazir met last November. “He listens to us, but nothing has come of it,” he says, “maybe because many of our grievances are with the army.” “This is not just a Waziristan problem; it is a Pakistan problem, a regional problem.”

Meanwhile, the Afghan Taliban and the US are inching closer to a peace deal in which the withdrawal of American troops is a key demand. Pakistan has create a bulwark against potential fallout in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American troops. Alongside these developments, Pakistan has been fencing off high-priority areas of the Pak-Afghan border “If unrest remains in Afghanistan, this is our safeguard as a sovereign country,” says Major-General Asif Ghafoor. “We would like the reconciliation process to be successful so that Afghan forces can target non-Afghan entities like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.”

Although firing continues, physical cross-border attacks have gone down with the installation of the fence. It is set to be finished this year and so far, 900km have been girded off out of the 1,200km strip Afghanistan shares with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The 15-billion-rupee fence is a double barbed wire armed with sophisticated surveillance and intrusion detection systems.

Security, too, comes with a price.

We are taken to the border terminal at Ghulam Khan village, which is just three kilometers from Afghanistan. More than four thousand feet above sea level, it offers a breathtaking view of bare mountains riven by borders, terrorism and geopolitics. This border terminal is just one of the points which have been opened for trade routes with Afghanistan, which is a major source of income for the people here aside from livestock rearing. But by some estimates trade has shrunk by 70% over the last few years. “So many [people] are dependent on trade and it has not resumed fully,” says MNA Mohsin Dawar. “Fencing has divided brothers and tribes.”

Back in Miranshah bazaar, a shopkeeper polishes the gilded wedding furniture on display. I ask him who he voted for. He says Mohsin Dawar. How do you want him to help you, I ask? His answer is simple and addressed to everyone: “We want peace.”