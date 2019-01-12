Nobody is seeking an NRO, says former prime minister

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that nobody could seek an NRO and nor could anyone give one.

“Those who seek an NRO don’t face the law,” the PML-N leader said Saturday. “Nawaz Sharif has always faced the courts.”

Abbasi’s leader, Nawaz Sharif, is currently serving a seven-year sentence in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail after an accountability court convicted him in the Al-Azizia corruption reference in December last year.

Federal ministers and the members of the ruling PTI have been claiming for the past few months that the PML-N is requesting an NRO to quash Sharif’s sentences and cases against him.

The National Reconciliation Ordinance was issued in October 2007 by former military dictator Pervez Musharraf as a result of a deal with the political leadership.

The politicians, political workers and bureaucrats were granted amnesty under the NRO. It was introduced to pave the way for Benazir Bhutto’s return in 2007.

Abbasi criticised the government for placing the members of the opposition parties on the Exit Control List. “They place people on the ECL because they want to pressure them.”

The former PM said that his party wants to help the government improve the country’s economy, but the incumbent government doesn’t have any economic policy.

He held the government responsible for the ongoing ‘economic crisis’ and said that it has broken all the previous records of borrowing money.

The prime minister doesn’t talk about five million houses and creating jobs. “The government has failed.”