No, the dollar is not trading at Rs76.25

No, the dollar isn’t trading at Rs76.25.

A glitch in the Google currency converter on Tuesday night raised hopes and eyebrows. It showed that $1 was equal to Rs76.25.

It also showed that the Euro was worth Rs87.3 and pound was Rs98.27. The UAE dirham, according to Google, was worth Rs20.76 while the Saudi riyal was for Rs20.33.

Bloomberg, however, proved Google wrong and indicated that the values of the dollar, euro, and the Emirati dirham in terms of the Pakistani rupee were Rs139.38, Rs159.04 and Rs37.95 respectively.

The dollar has been hovering between Rs139 and Rs140 for a month now, but it had kept buyers and sellers on their toes last year because of volatility in its prices and hit its all-time closing high of Rs140.3 in November.

Last year, the dollar’s rate appreciated 27% against the rupee, witnessing two of its biggest ever single day jumps in the short span of one-and-a-half months.

According to a report released by Moody’s, our dollar reserves will remain under pressure this year because our external financial needs (imports and loan payments) are far greater than the dollars parked in the central bank’s coffers. This means the rupee will also remain under pressure and may fall further. However, if we are able to increase our reserves by securing more loans, the dollar may continue to be stable.