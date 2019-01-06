No one will be celebrating basant till the court says so: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat

Speaking during an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV, he said the culture minister had announced that the festival will be celebrated once again and later formed a committee for the festival, of which Basharat was a part.I then read the Supreme Court's restraining order in the matter that states that the government and police will have to undertake that nothing bad will happen during the festival, he said. Neither did so and no one can take responsibility for such things, he added.Until the court reaches a decision or someone decides to take responsibility, the festival is on hold, said the minister.Discussing the controversy he was embroiled in regarding the appointment of Hanif Abbasi's daughter, he said no one approached him to fight the case. A common friend had mentioned Dr Areeba Abbasi’s case to me, he clarified.An audio recording of Basharat, a self-described ‘brother’ of Abbasi's, had revealed that he had called the medical superintendent of the Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi and asked him to transfer Dr Areeba back to the dermatology department. “The important thing is that we don’t want our tenure to be marred by accusations of political victimization of children,” he had said. However, when the MS refused, he Basharat threatened to have the MS fired.As a representative of the people, my job is to help people, he said, adding that that is what he tried to do by calling the MS. He said they are both government servants and should work together to help the people. He said perhaps the MS misunderstood the motives behind his call.He said that when the Ellahi government ended in 2007, the Punjab government's budget was in surplus but now it isn't. We have to pay billions to run white elephant projects (projects that are expensive to maintain and difficult to dispose of) like the Orange Line and metro bus service, he said. He explained that between 2013 and 2014, there was no money allocated for these projects, even though that is the year the Metro bus project began. Someone needs to take responsibility for this, he said.He also said they plan to bring in reforms in the police in the province. An SHO or other clerical workers at police stations work 20-hour shifts right now. We want to reform that and make sure they only work eight-hour shifts, Basharat said.