No one can marry at Karachi’s YMCA ground anymore

January 1, 2019

With the start of the new year, the Supreme Court has disallowed marriage ceremonies to be held in the YMCA, Karachi Ground.

In a decision made at the apex court’s Karachi Registry on Sunday, no marriage ceremony will be allowed after December 31, 2018 at the ground.

Weddings scheduled till the end of December, 2018 were, however, permitted to take place.

Earlier today, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation bulldozed a wedding hall in Jamshed Town where a valima was scheduled the same night.

Much to the panic of the Shamsi family, which had booked the Union Club Convention Centre for their son’s valima, the deputy commissioner’s team and police arrived at the hall on Monday and bulldozed it.

KMC claimed this was all part of its anti-encroachment operation based on court orders. The convention centre wedding hall was opened six years ago on 2,000 square yards. The hall had taken advance payments from the family, as is the practice, for the bookings.

 
 


