No more asking tourists for nikah namas or sniffing their breath for alcohol, senators tell the police

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has told the Islamabad mayor, Sheikh Anser Aziz, that the police have to stop harassing tourists by asking them for marriage certificates (nikah namas) or sniffing their breath for alcohol.During a committee meeting on Monday, chairperson Senator Rehman Malik of the PPP and other members came down hard on the police for harassing tourists, both foreign and domestic.Policemen sniff people’s mouths to see if they’ve consumed alcohol not to stop the consumption of alcohol but to see if they can get a bottle too, alleged Malik. Most Pakistani police forces do not have breathalyzers and instead smell a person’s breath to see if they have consumed alcohol.If someone doesn’t present their nikah nama, the police pocket a hefty amount, said Malik. This is why I gave these strict orders, he added. He said stopping this breath sniffing test will not legalise alcohol in the country, it will just stop harassment.These moves are being taken to promote tourism in the country.Senator Javed Abbasi, who is also a member of the committee, said the police often station personnel in parks and target families. They ask them for their nikah namas and start smelling their breath, he said. “Does this happen anywhere else in the world?” Abbasi asked.