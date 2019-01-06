Nine injured in blast targeting Levies vehicle in Balochistan’s Pishin

A blast in Balochistan’s Pishin district on Sunday left nine people wounded.

The blast targeted a Levies vehicle in which Tehsildar Abdul Maalik Tareen and his guard Salahuddin were travelling. The police say the blast occurred near the Police Line Jan Adda.

The two personnel and seven passers-by were injured in the incident.

Police, Levies and FC personnel arrived at the scene and sealed the area.

The injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital Pishin. Tareen and Salahuddin were shifted to the trauma centre at Civil Hospital, Quetta for treatment because their condition was reported as severe. The others are out of danger.

The vehicle was severely damaged in the blast. Its windows also shattered with the impact.

The police have found the remains of a motorcycle near the blast site. The Bomb Disposal Squad collected evidence from the site and said that a an IED was planted on the motorcycle, which was parked on the side of the road and detonated via a remote control.

Officials say it was a five kilogramme bomb.

The police have begun their investigation into the incident.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Home Minister Ziaullah Langove have expressed grief over the incident. They said Pakistan’s enemies are involved in such attacks and have ordered the law enforcement authorities to quickly apprehend the perpetrators of the attack.