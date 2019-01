A Nigerian national who committed an Rs4 million fraud has been arrested by the FIA in Abbottabad.

He is a member of an international gang, the cyber crime wing said.

A case was registered against him by a resident of Abbottabad Tahir Sarwar.

FIA Deputy Director Tahir Khan said that the suspect defrauded people through a Facebook page.