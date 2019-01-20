NGO organising Peshawar women’s cycle rally accuses other group of leaking information

The organisers of the first-ever women’s cycle rally in Peshawar have accused a fellow organisation of being responsible for their failure to hold the rally on the scheduled date.

The Pak Development Mission, one of the three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) accused the co-organiser Zmung Jwandun (another NGO and organiser) of leaking information about the rally, which was supposed to be kept a secret to avoid backlash or criticism.

Representatives of the Pak Development Mission held a press conference against Zmung Jwandun at the Peshawar Press Club on Sunday afternoon and alleged that information regarding the rally was leaked, which not only jeopardised the lives of the rally’s participants but also led to the cancelation of the rally due to threats by clerics.

The rally was supposed to be held on Saturday at the Hayatabad sports complex, however, clerics protested against the event and called it an act of vulgarity. The Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl protested against the rally and warned of dire consequences if it was held.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and its sports department had announced that they were in no way associated with the rally and that the government has not been contacted for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the organisers.

NGO head Zartasha Jamal said they would reschedule the event in a month or two. “The security and safety of the girls was our primary responsibility due to which we had to cancel the rally. We will organise the rally in a month or two again,” she said, adding that they would not include Zmung Jwandun as an organiser next time.